Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,638,000 after purchasing an additional 83,089 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Century Communities stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

CCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

