Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $256.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.08 and its 200 day moving average is $242.35. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

