Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,794 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Walker & Dunlop worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $2,111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth $732,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 195.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $106.45.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 187,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,720 shares of company stock worth $8,333,275 in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

