Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Makes New $639,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $198.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $357.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.36.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

