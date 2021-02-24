Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post $36.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.20 million. Greenlane posted sales of $37.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $138.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $139.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $167.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greenlane.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $557.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $157,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,100 shares of company stock valued at $680,653 over the last three months. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Greenlane by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the period. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

