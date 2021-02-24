Greenleaf Trust Acquires 321 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,373,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 890,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,591,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $121.95 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.02. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,680. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

