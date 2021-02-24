Greenleaf Trust Has $340,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ResMed were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after acquiring an additional 221,840 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,214,000 after acquiring an additional 49,038 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

RMD stock opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $506,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,141,941.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,825 shares of company stock worth $3,699,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

