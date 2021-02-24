Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lear were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $169.79 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

