GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Stock Price Down 9.2%

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)’s share price was down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 8,498,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 4,063,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

