Harvest Finance Market Cap Tops $141.25 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $287.78 or 0.00579049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $141.25 million and $3.05 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 510,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,821 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

