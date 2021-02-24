Head to Head Contrast: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and Covista Communications (OTCMKTS:CVST)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and Covista Communications (OTCMKTS:CVST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covista Communications has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Covista Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $3.75 billion 1.34 $571.06 million $0.41 13.88 Covista Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Covista Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Covista Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 2 2 0 2.50 Covista Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. 64.7% of Covista Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Covista Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 13.11% 18.96% 7.66% Covista Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats Covista Communications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband. The company also provides BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; TV+, which enables subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; Dergilik, a digital publishing platform; Yaani, a search engine application; Digital Operator, an application for its customers to track their bills and usage, change their account settings, and make transactions and purchases; Goals on Your Mobile that allows update on game scores and player transfers; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; UpCall, a call management service; Kopilot that connects cars to smartphones and enables real-time monitoring of metrics on the vehicle's performance; and Supercam, which ensures the safety of the home and workplace. In addition, it offers digital business services and solutions, such as digital business infrastructure, digital business applications, managed services, cloud, IoT products and solution management, big data and analytics services, business insights and analytics, location based services, hospital information systems, and techfin services. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 12.4 million prepaid subscribers and 20.4 million postpaid subscribers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Covista Communications Company Profile

Covista Communications, Inc. provides telecommunications and data services in the United States. It offers a range of voice, data, and Internet solutions, including local, long distance, and toll-free services, calling cards, frame relay, Internet access, virtual private network, directory assistance, and teleconferencing services. The company provides a range of domestic and international long distance services that include Â’1+' outbound service in 50 states, along with global termination to approximately 200 countries, as well as intralocal access terminating area (LATA), interLATA, and worldwide international services. Covista also offers domestic and international toll-free services; access options, including access at DS0, DS1, and DS3 speeds, and switched access; calling card services; data transmission services, including private line and Frame Relay services; and local services. The company provides its services to retail customers, primarily small and medium sized businesses; and residential customers, as well as offers domestic and international termination, switch ports, colocation facilities, and transport services to domestic and international carriers. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

