HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.00 million, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 10.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

