Hedget Hits Market Cap of $13.26 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $787,428.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedget has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Hedget token can currently be bought for about $7.57 or 0.00014813 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.99 or 0.00539829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00071389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 96.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00085599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00060853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.29 or 0.00516944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00074611 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.