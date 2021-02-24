HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.