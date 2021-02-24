Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. 1,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

