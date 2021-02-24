Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

NYSE HLX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. 4,120,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,885. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $714.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

