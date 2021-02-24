Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

HT stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,046.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

