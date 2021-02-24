Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Heska’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $10.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.30. 85,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,818. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 1.65. Heska has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $217.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.17.

In related news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

