Hillman Co. Grows Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Hillman Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive comprises 21.1% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $36,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $612,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $269,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $318,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $3,672,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $847,266.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,370,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.34. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,812.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.