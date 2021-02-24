Horizon Technology Finance’s (HRZN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HRZN. Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.92.
Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $14.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.10.
About Horizon Technology Finance
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.
