Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.17, but opened at C$0.15. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 23,400 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$217.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.