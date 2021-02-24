Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.80

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 57963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMHC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $770.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Allen bought 97,378 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,137.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 405,414 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 183,041 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

