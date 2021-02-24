Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.50

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

