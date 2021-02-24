Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $4.88 on Wednesday, reaching $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -268.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research firms have commented on HURN. Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

