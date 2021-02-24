ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ICON Public updated its FY21 guidance to $8.10-8.50 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.10-8.50 EPS.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $19.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.66. The stock had a trading volume of 93,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,788. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.74. ICON Public has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $223.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.