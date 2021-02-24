iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Stock Price Down 15.4%

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) was down 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 699,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,850,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of -3.11.

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter. iFresh had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.03%.

iFresh Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils.

