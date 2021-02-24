Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 114,705 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 119.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,705 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 35,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $62.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,292,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $253.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

