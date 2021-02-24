Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 27,429 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 325.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI traded up $8.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.83. 39,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

