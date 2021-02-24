Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.88 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 307.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,896 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Shares of USB traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $52.91. 382,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,428,325. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.