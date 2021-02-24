Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 91,946 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 195.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,946 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,361 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,171,313. The company has a market capitalization of $218.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

