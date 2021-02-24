Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $45.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -12.97.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,696,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $19,040,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 48.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

