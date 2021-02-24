Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) President Herve Hoppenot Acquires 12,925 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25.

INCY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.02. 2,472,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,520. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Incyte by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

