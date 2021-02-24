Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Trading Down 8.9%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 510,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 404,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.
The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
In related news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $25,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $190,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,764 shares of company stock valued at $367,615 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.
