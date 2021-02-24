Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Trading Down 8.9%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 510,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 404,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $25,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $190,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,764 shares of company stock valued at $367,615 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

