Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $87.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.