Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $87.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

