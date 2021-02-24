Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.35

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.35 and last traded at $71.35, with a volume of 2369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBTX. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $665,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,477.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $887,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,782.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,613 shares of company stock worth $11,296,631. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 45,669 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

