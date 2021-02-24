ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE ING traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 235,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

