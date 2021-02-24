ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.
NYSE ING traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 235,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.91.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
