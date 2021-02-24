(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) target price by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.38 ($11.04).

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

