Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.85

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.85 and last traded at $102.45, with a volume of 4768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.36.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King raised their price target on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Innospec by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Innospec by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
About Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.
