Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.85

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.85 and last traded at $102.45, with a volume of 4768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King raised their price target on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Innospec alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Innospec by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Innospec by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.