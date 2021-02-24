International Parkside Products Inc. (CVE:IPD) Insider Purchases C$50,250.00 in Stock

International Parkside Products Inc. (CVE:IPD) insider Murray Keating acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,651,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,738,884.50.
Shares of CVE IPD traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,847. International Parkside Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.
About International Parkside Products
