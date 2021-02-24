International Parkside Products Inc. (CVE:IPD) Insider Purchases C$50,250.00 in Stock

International Parkside Products Inc. (CVE:IPD) insider Murray Keating acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,651,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,738,884.50.

Shares of CVE IPD traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,847. International Parkside Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

International Parkside Products Inc produces and markets optical, screen cleaning, and eyeglass cleaning products in North America, Europe, Japan and rest of Asia, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers lens and filter cleaning products, computer/smartphone cleaning products, DSLR sensor cleaning products, cleaning kits, and glass cleaning products.

