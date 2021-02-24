Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 189.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Intuit by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 91,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 24,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 229,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.54. 137,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.38. The company has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.77.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

