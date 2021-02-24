Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.35 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

NYSE:CSR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.90. 51,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $920.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

