Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.29-3.62 for the period.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $77.36.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

