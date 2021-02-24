iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,409 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.37. The company had a trading volume of 132,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.77 and a 200 day moving average of $213.95. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

