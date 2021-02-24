Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $55.31 Million Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 460.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322,944 shares during the quarter. Globant makes up approximately 3.5% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Globant were worth $55,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.88 and a 200-day moving average of $194.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 173.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.25.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

