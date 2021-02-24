Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of ($4.56) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($4.53). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of AAL opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

