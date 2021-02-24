Jensen Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,223,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 3.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $413,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

PFE stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 444,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,566,492. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07. The company has a market cap of $187.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

