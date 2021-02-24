John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $810,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

