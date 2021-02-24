Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.46. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,944,000 after acquiring an additional 231,623 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after acquiring an additional 734,151 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,491,000 after acquiring an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.02. 180,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.