JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $28.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the computer maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

HPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. HP has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $27.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,473 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,503 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HP by 1.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in HP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.