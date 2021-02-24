Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a sector perform under weight rating to an underperform underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Separately, CIBC lowered Just Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.90.
NYSE JE opened at $3.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $171.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.43.
About Just Energy Group
Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.
