Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a sector perform under weight rating to an underperform underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, CIBC lowered Just Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

NYSE JE opened at $3.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $171.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Just Energy Group by 936.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.